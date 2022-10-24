SUNDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
James Madison 2, Wake Forest 0
SATURDAY
FOOTBALL
College
Marshall 26, James Madison 12
Bridgewater 23, Averett 16
SOCCER
College Men
Randolph 4, Eastern Mennonite 1
Lynchburg 1, Bridgewater 0
College Women
Guilford 1, Eastern Mennonite 0
Bridgewater 1, Lynchburg 0
Mary Baldwin 1, Brevard 0
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Bridgewater 3, Hood 0
Bridgewater 3, Catholic 0
Brevard 3, Mary Baldwin 0
Pfeiffer 3, Mary Baldwin 0
FRIDAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0
Bridgewater 3, Virginia Wesleyan 1
FOOTBALL
High School
North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6
Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14
Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0
Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7
Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17
Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14
Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20
Strasburg 26, Luray 23
Page County 64, Mountain View 26
Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20
East Hardy 63, Pendleton County 0
Petersburg 70, Clear Spring 35
Keyser 55, Moorefield 19
VOLLEYBALL
College Women
Christopher Newport 3, Eastern Mennonite 0
THURSDAY
VOLLEYBALL
High School
Eastern Mennonite 3, Massanutten Military 0
Broadway 3, Harrisonburg 0
Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0
Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 0
Buffalo Gap 3, Staunton 0
Central 3, Strasburg 0
Clarke County 3, Mountain View 1
Rappahannock County 3, Madison County 1
Luray 3, Page County 0
Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0
