SUNDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

James Madison 2, Wake Forest 0

SATURDAY

FOOTBALL

College

Marshall 26, James Madison 12

Bridgewater 23, Averett 16

SOCCER

College Men

Randolph 4, Eastern Mennonite 1

Lynchburg 1, Bridgewater 0

College Women

Guilford 1, Eastern Mennonite 0

Bridgewater 1, Lynchburg 0

Mary Baldwin 1, Brevard 0

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Bridgewater 3, Hood 0

Bridgewater 3, Catholic 0

Brevard 3, Mary Baldwin 0

Pfeiffer 3, Mary Baldwin 0

FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

College

Eastern Mennonite 3, Ferrum 0

Bridgewater 3, Virginia Wesleyan 1

FOOTBALL

High School

North Cross 48, Fishburne Military 6

Rockbridge County 21, Broadway 14

Spotswood 33, Waynesboro 0

Clarke County 14, East Rockingham 7

Buffalo Gap 22, Staunton 17

Riverheads 49, Fort Defiance 14

Stuarts Draft 37, Wilson Memorial 20

Strasburg 26, Luray 23

Page County 64, Mountain View 26

Madison County 34, Mecklenburg County 20

East Hardy 63, Pendleton County 0

Petersburg 70, Clear Spring 35

Keyser 55, Moorefield 19

VOLLEYBALL

College Women

Christopher Newport 3, Eastern Mennonite 0

THURSDAY

VOLLEYBALL

High School

Eastern Mennonite 3, Massanutten Military 0

Broadway 3, Harrisonburg 0

Rockbridge County 3, Turner Ashby 0

Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 0

Buffalo Gap 3, Staunton 0

Central 3, Strasburg 0

Clarke County 3, Mountain View 1

Rappahannock County 3, Madison County 1

Luray 3, Page County 0

Wilson Memorial 3, Waynesboro 0

