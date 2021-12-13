SATURDAY
BASKETBALL
College Men
Bridgewater 80, Catholic 75
Mary Washington 80, Eastern Mennonite 57
James Madison 79, Radford 70
High School Boys
Virginia Academy 77, Eastern Mennonite 57
FOOTBALL
High School
VHSL Class 1 State Championship
Riverheads 45, Galax 14
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
College Women
West Virginia 75, James Madison 68
