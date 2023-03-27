I have not seen T.J. Eck delivering sports on TV 3 for perhaps 6-8 weeks — Peri Sheinin (Sports Anchor/Reporter) has done very credible reporting, as well as have several anchors filling in on sports reporting.
An email I sent to WHSV’s VP/ General Manager Jay Webb asking for “status” on T.J. Eck has not brought any acknowledgment of my email, nor generated an explanation response.
If it is a private manner, simply respond accordingly — to not respond to an inquiry from a station viewer, I find interesting and may be telling me more than they realize.
Ken Elkins Weyers Cave
He was in an Orlando, FL mental health facility getting help with an OCD diagnosis and is now living with his family in PA.
