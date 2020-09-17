(incumbents in bold)
BRIDGEWATER
Town Council
(Three seats up for grabs)
Steven A. Schofield
Travis L. Bowman
Bill D. Miracle
CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS
QUESTION 1
Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?
QUESTION 2
Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?
DAYTON
Mayor
Jeffrey S. Daly
Cary A. Jackson
Town Council
(Four Seats Up For Grabs)
Bradford R. R. Dyjak
Emily D. Estes
Heidi M. Hoover
Robert R. Seward
Philip F. Way
Town Council Special
(Complete remaining two years for council member Zachary Fletchall, who died in April)
Dale L. Rodgers
ELKTON
Mayor
Joshua J. Gooden
Wayne E. Printz
Town Council
(Four seats up for grabs)
Louis W. Heidel
Heidi A. Zander
Jodi M. Gooden
Steve T. America
Margaretta D. Isom
David S. Smith
Jessica A. “Jessy” Moubra
GROTTOES
Mayor
Joshua K. Bailey
Joanne L. “Jo” Plaster
Town Council
(Three seats up for grabs)
Michael W. Kohl
Charles K. Lawhorne
Tim Y. Leeth
Mark Alan Sterling
HARRISONBURG
City Council
(Three seats up for grabs)
Laura A. Dent (Democrat)
Charles B. Hendricks (Democrat)
George J. Hirschmann (Independent)
Kathleen S. “Doc” Kelley (Republican)
Deanna R. Reed (Democrat)
School Board
(Three seats up for grabs)
Debra Stevens Fitzgerald
Irvin W. Peckham
Kaylene R. Seigle
Dominic D. “Nick” Swayne
MOUNT CRAWFORD
Mayor
Alfred L. Cook
Dennis S. Driver
Town Council
(Three seats up for grabs)
John M. Crigler
James N. Dillard Jr.
Shane D. Stevens
J.C. Smythers Sr.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 1
Dewey L. Ritchie (Republican)
TIMBERVILLE
Mayor
Don P. Delaughter Jr.
Town Council
(Three seats up for grabs)
Carl H. Turner Jr.
U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 6th DISTRICT
Nicholas A. Betts (Democrat)
Ben L. Cline (Republican)
U.S. SENATE
Daniel M. Gade (Republican)
Mark R. Warner (Democrat)
