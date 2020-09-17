(incumbents in bold)

BRIDGEWATER

Town Council

(Three seats up for grabs)

Steven A. Schofield

Travis L. Bowman

Bill D. Miracle

CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

QUESTION 1

Should the Constitution of Virginia be amended to establish a redistricting commission, consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, that is responsible for drawing the congressional and state legislative districts that will be subsequently voted on, but not changed by, the General Assembly and enacted without the Governor's involvement and to give the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines?

QUESTION 2

Should an automobile or pickup truck that is owned and used primarily by or for a veteran of the United States armed forces or the Virginia National Guard who has a one hundred percent service-connected, permanent, and total disability be free from state and local taxation?

DAYTON

Mayor

Jeffrey S. Daly

Cary A. Jackson

Town Council

(Four Seats Up For Grabs)

Bradford R. R. Dyjak

Emily D. Estes

Heidi M. Hoover

Robert R. Seward

Philip F. Way

Town Council Special

(Complete remaining two years for council member Zachary Fletchall, who died in April)

Dale L. Rodgers

ELKTON

Mayor

Joshua J. Gooden

Wayne E. Printz

Town Council

(Four seats up for grabs)

Louis W. Heidel

Heidi A. Zander

Jodi M. Gooden

Steve T. America

Margaretta D. Isom

David S. Smith

Jessica A. “Jessy” Moubra

GROTTOES

Mayor

Joshua K. Bailey

Joanne L. “Jo” Plaster

Town Council

(Three seats up for grabs)

Michael W. Kohl

Charles K. Lawhorne

Tim Y. Leeth

Mark Alan Sterling

HARRISONBURG

City Council

(Three seats up for grabs)

Laura A. Dent (Democrat)

Charles B. Hendricks (Democrat)

George J. Hirschmann (Independent)

Kathleen S. “Doc” Kelley (Republican)

Deanna R. Reed (Democrat)

School Board

(Three seats up for grabs)

Debra Stevens Fitzgerald

Irvin W. Peckham

Kaylene R. Seigle

Dominic D. “Nick” Swayne

MOUNT CRAWFORD

Mayor

Alfred L. Cook

Dennis S. Driver

Town Council

(Three seats up for grabs)

John M. Crigler

James N. Dillard Jr.

Shane D. Stevens

J.C. Smythers Sr.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1

Dewey L. Ritchie (Republican)

TIMBERVILLE

Mayor

Don P. Delaughter Jr.

Town Council

(Three seats up for grabs)

Carl H. Turner Jr.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES 6th DISTRICT

Nicholas A. Betts (Democrat)

Ben L. Cline (Republican)

U.S. SENATE

Daniel M. Gade (Republican)

Mark R. Warner (Democrat)

