SALEM - Senior guard Caleb Williams scored 20 points and teammate Gage Williford, a junior guard, added 15 as Broadway downed William Fleming 64-57 in a non-district boys basketball contest on Thursday. Ben Alderfer added nine points for the Gobblers, who improved to 7-2 overall.
