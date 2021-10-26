Just as the leaves were beginning to fall, Josh Harold, taproom manager for Brothers Craft Brewing, was getting ready for the release of two new beers to start the autumn season.
The Blonde Betty imperial American blonde ale with apples and spices and the Pecan Pie brown ale – both reminiscent of classic holiday desserts served on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The new releases weren’t going to stop there, however.
“This is a busy time of year for us,” Harold said.
From releasing a coffee milk stout called a Whole Latte Love roughly a week prior, to gearing up for the annual release of the brewery’s bourbon-barrel aged Resolute in November, finding an adult beverage to warm up with on a cold day is just a tap away.
Harold said a typical winter season at the brewery is filled with holiday fundraisers and new beer releases.
“November is our biggest month with the Resolute Day festival,” he said.
The festival highlights the Resolute beer, as well as its six variants, and the annual release of the irresolute DIPA called Shilly Shally. The celebration kicks off on Nov. 11 and runs until Nov. 14.
Once the festivities are over, the brewery rolls into its holiday celebrations, starting with gathering gifts for those using Mercy House’s services.
“On Black Friday we start our annual partnership with Mercy House by having a giving tree,” Harold said. “The tree has ornaments representing all staying with Mercy House. The customers play Santa Claus by buying gifts for everyone.”
Mercy House is a nonprofit working to combat poverty and homelessness in Harrisonburg.
To further benefit Mercy House, Brothers Craft Brewing concludes its monthly Cask for a Cause fundraiser to go toward the nonprofit.
Brothers Craft Brewing plans to bring back its seasonal YuleTide Russian imperial stout, but with a different variant still to be decided, Harold said.
Outdoor heaters will be installed in November to allow the brewery to maintain its patio seating option for guests, and Brothers Craft Brewing merchandise will be available for the holiday gift-giving season.
Down the road from Brothers Craft Brewing is Pale Fire Brewing Company, which is also releasing a handful of seasonal beverages.
Susan Keeler, taproom manager for Pale Fire Brewing Company, said every December the brewery releases its “Bitter Cold – A Season of IPAs” series.
“When the market is saturated with … dark holiday beers, we release one IPA a month in December, January and February,” she said.
The names of the soon to be released IPAs are awaiting official approval, Keeler said, but the first beers in the series will be a white IPA and a double New England IPA.
The brewery also plans to host its annual Handmade Harrisonburg pop-up market on Dec. 4, featuring a variety of vendors offering goods and services.
Hosting holiday markets can be found at a handful of local wineries, breweries and ciders in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, including Bridgewater’s Bluestone Vineyard.
Emily Eby, marketing coordinator for Bluestone Vineyard, said the winery will host the 10th annual Weihnachtsmarkt on Dec. 4. The event is the wineries take on a German tradition, featuring handcrafted gifts from more than 20 local vendors, German food and hot mulled wine.
“We try to make it authentic,” Ebay said.
For those unable to attend the event but don’t want to miss out on the mulled wine, Eby said a “Snow Day Survival Kit” can be purchased at the winery that features all the necessities.
An array of spices and a bottle of crooked and weedy are included in the kit. If visiting Bluestone Vineyard during the winter, a crock pot filled with mulled wine will be ready to be enjoyed by one of the many fire pits located on the patio.
Brix & Columns Vineyards will also be serving mulled wine during the winter season, said owner Stephanie Pence.
“It’s usually fruity with citrus components, cinnamon, nutmeg and holiday spices,” she said. “We make it at our tasting room and serve it on weekends and at our Christmas Market.”
The Christmas Market has been held at the vineyard for four years and serves as a way of supporting local artisan vendors, Pence said. The event will be held on Dec. 5 and feature roughly 25 vendors.
Pence said in addition to the mulled wine, a poinsettia mimosa featuring cranberry juice instead of orange juice will be served.
Sage Bird Ciderworks plans to host a Holiday Market on Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, as well as an Apple Harvest Festival on Nov. 6.
