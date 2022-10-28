Ava Lam, 20 years old, of Elkton, Virginia won the pageant title of Miss Blue Ridge Mountains. This was only her second pageant that she’s competed in and she worked so hard to bring home the crown! She will be riding in a few local parades in Harrisonburg, Shenandoah, and Elkton as well as attending a few local events in the area such as the Shenandoah Elementary Trunk or Treat, and the annual Christmas Tree lighting in Elkton. She would like to thank her mom & dad, Daisy and Jacob Lam of Elkton, her grandparents Elizabeth and Freddy Lam of Elkton, and John and Laverne Lucas of Grottoes, as well as her boyfriend, Travis Ball of Shenandoah for all the support they’ve given her during this time. She says she couldn’t have done it without them.
