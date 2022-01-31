Kaley Burgess, the daughter of Stephanie and Don Burgess of Bridgewater, a junior sports health (3+2 major) student at the University of Delaware was named to the University of Delaware Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester. To meet eligibility requirements for the Dean's List, a student must be enrolled full-time and earn a GPA of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale) for the semester.
Kaley Burgess was also selected from a competitive pool of applicants to represent the University of Delaware Athletic Training Department and NATA District II, which represents several states in the Northeast. In her role she will advocate for athletic training students nationwide. She will serve on the NATA's (National Athletic Trainers' Association) prestigious Student Leadership Committee. Her tenure begins this summer and runs for 2 years. She will be attending the NATA National Convention in Philadelphia June.
